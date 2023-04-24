4 hours ago

The family of the young lady who was allegedly shot dead at Adum by her “boyfriend” who is a police officer, is calling for police protection following the arrest of the prime suspect.

The family is alleging that some unidentified persons stormed their area on Sunday night in a suspicious manner which compelled many of them to abandon their homes.

They fear the persons who may be linked to the suspect could harm any of them if measures are not taken to protect them.

The family members have however welcomed the decision by the police to arrest the police inspector who is alleged to have shot their relative multiple times to death.

“Yesterday, April 23, we saw some unidentified men in the area. They called some of our family members to have a conversation but my sister told them not to go near them. We believe they are linked to the prime suspect. The family members had to leave their homes to the main family house for fear of being harmed. Now that the prime suspect has been arrested and our daughter is yet to be buried, we are not safe. We need police protection, we will be grateful if there’s a police patrol in the evenings,” An uncle of the deceased Yaw Ofori said ainterview.

Police on April 23, arrested a police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Source: citifmonline