45 minutes ago

Former Deputy Trade Minister, Murtala Mohammed has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is responsible for the deterioration of the Komenda Sugar Factory.

“The Minister said the place has deteriorated so who caused it? In 2017, under this government, the project was valued at $35 million. This government should be held responsible for the deterioration of the Komenda Sugar Factory; it has nothing to do with the NDC government. The deterioration started under this government,” he said.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show,Dwaso NsemWednesday, the Tamale Central MP explained that, under former President John Mahama, the NDC secured a loan from the Indian Exim Bank in two tranches, $35 million for building the factory and $24 million allocated for raw materials, specifically sugarcane.

However, the NDC was unable to access the funds needed to fulfill these plans after losing the 2016 elections.

Mr Mohammed further criticized the current administration for failing to pursue the funds to continue the project.

“The contractor finished the building in two and a half years. We were supposed to go for the remaining $24 million, and I led the approval of the loan. However, we lost the elections in 2016, and this government decided not to pursue the approved loan. So, we should be asking this government why they refused to access the loan,” he explained.

Mr Mohammed also warned against leasing the factory to West Africa Agro Limited, claiming it would disadvantage Ghanaian farmers.

“If they give the company to West Agro Limited, they are doing nothing. They are going to create jobs for Indian farmers at the expense of Ghanaian farmers because they will be importing the sugarcane and raw materials from India,” he argued.

Mr. Mohammed assured that the next NDC government would investigate and probe the issues surrounding the factory’s funds.

“They will tell us what they used the $60 million for,” he vowed.