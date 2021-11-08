5 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu was in good form over the weekend as he helped his side St. Gallen secure a win over Swiss rivals Basel on Sunday.

He helped his side inflict a 1-0 defeat on Basel in a highly anticipated game that was full of entertainment but not so much goals.

His partnership with center back pair Stillhart was admirable as they defended and cleared everything that came their way.

The only goal of the game that gave St. Gallen the win came three minutes from time through Elle Youan.

The former WAFA central defender has now made 5 appearances for St. Gallen in the Swiss elite division this season.

Compatriot and Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for his St. Gallen side as he kept a clean sheet for his side while Kwadwo Duah also played .