The upcoming Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections, which were scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, have been placed on hold after an Accra High Court imposed an interlocutory injunction.

The injunction was granted following a legal challenge filed by two MUSIGA members, Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk.

In their petition, the plaintiffs alleged that MUSIGA and its current executives have failed to comply with the union’s constitution by failing to provide comprehensive financial accounts.

The plaintiffs argued that this failure to account for MUSIGA’s finances renders the union ineligible to conduct elections and transfer authority to a new executive.

The court agreed with the plaintiffs and issued an interlocutory injunction halting the elections until the matter can be fully heard and determined.

The injunction is a major setback for MUSIGA, which has been struggling to hold its elections for several years.

The last time the union held an election was in 2014.

The uncertainty surrounding the elections has cast a shadow over the future of MUSIGA, and it remains to be seen when or if the elections will be held.

In a statement forwarded exclusively to GhanaWeekend, Peter Marfo, the Chairman of the MUSIGA Election Committee, apologised for any inconvenience the injunction may have caused to MUSIGA’s esteemed members, aspirants, and the union.

