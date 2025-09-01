3 hours ago

The leadership of key Muslim stakeholder organizations in Ghana has formally petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to spearhead a comprehensive reset of the country’s Hajj management system.

The petition, presented on Sunday, August 31, 2025, was endorsed by major Islamic institutions including Ahlussuna Wal Jama’a, the Shia Muslim Community, Tijjaniya Muslim Movement, Faidhatul Tijjanniya Brahimiya Council, Jama’at Tabligh, the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, the Conference of Regional Chief Imams, and other umbrella bodies under the auspices of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The petitioners argued that despite successive governments’ interventions, the management of Hajj in Ghana remains plagued by chronic inefficiencies, lack of transparency, and weak accountability structures.

They described the situation as one that consistently imposes financial hardship and logistical difficulties on thousands of Ghanaian pilgrims who save for years to fulfill the sacred obligation of Hajj.

Background Of Hajj Management Challenges

Hajj operations in Ghana have historically been managed by ad-hoc committees set up by sitting governments, often with little or no legal basis. With the exception of the National Hajj Council—established in 2005 by Muslim stakeholders as a limited-by-guarantee entity to oversee Hajj affairs—most other Hajj boards have lacked legal incorporation, meaning they cannot be held accountable in the courts of law.

Between 2009 and 2024, excluding the two years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hajj committees collected an estimated $282.6 million in fares from Ghanaian pilgrims.

Yet, according to the petitioners, not a single successive Hajj body has produced an annual audited financial report over that period.

The only precedent for financial transparency came in 2005 when the National Hajj Council publicly released audited accounts for its operations.

The stakeholders say the absence of a permanent, non-political, and legally recognized Hajj management structure has allowed mismanagement and corruption to persist.

They also cited recent tragedies, including the loss of 17 Ghanaian pilgrims in 2024 and a further seven deaths during the 2025 Hajj season, partly linked to unapproved travel routes and poor oversight, as evidence of the need for urgent reforms.

The Petition’s Key Demands

The petition outlined nine major areas of concern for presidential intervention:

1. Legal Status – Establish a permanent, incorporated Hajj body with the legal authority to contract, sue, and be sued.

2. Non-Governmental Autonomy – Guarantee independence from partisan political control while maintaining close stakeholder oversight.

3. Transparency and Accountability – Enforce annual audits and public reporting on finances.

4. Inclusivity – Expand representation to cover all major Muslim stakeholder groups in Ghana.

5. Depoliticization – End excessive government interference, which they claim undermines professionalism and service delivery.

6. Subsidy Perceptions – Correct misconceptions about government subsidization of Hajj fares, which stakeholders say affects Islam’s image among non-Muslims.

7. Innovative Packages – Introduce tiered Hajj packages to accommodate different income levels and levy systems to fund community development projects.

8. Quota for Private Operators – Allocate part of Ghana’s Hajj quota to licensed private operators to encourage competition and improve services.

9. Safety Measures – Implement stricter controls to prevent the use of tourist visas and unauthorized routes to Saudi Arabia, which have led to deaths and tarnished Ghana’s reputation.

Appeal To Presidential Leadership

The Muslim groups acknowledged President Mahama’s efforts at promoting inclusivity, citing his decision to introduce an additional Muslim holiday and Islamic finance initiatives.

They, however, stressed that reforming the Hajj system would be one of the most enduring legacies of his presidency.

“Given the millions of dollars involved annually and the thousands of lives entrusted to Hajj managers, it is untenable to continue operating without a legally recognized and accountable structure,” the petition stated.

The stakeholders appealed to the President to reintroduce the 2005 model of the National Hajj Council, which they described as the most transparent and accountable system in Ghana’s history of Hajj management.

They believe such reforms will not only restore public trust but also safeguard the dignity of Ghanaian pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey.

Signatories

The petition was signed by leading Islamic clerics and community leaders, including Alhaji Mohammed Habib Alhassan, Sheikh Ayub Ofosuhene, Sheikh Abdur Rahman Botchway, and Hajia Safuratu Mohammed Andani.

The Muslim community awaits the President’s response, hopeful that his administration will move decisively to depoliticize, restructure, and secure the future of Hajj management in Ghana.