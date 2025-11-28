5 hours ago

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG) has clarified that Muslim students enrolled in government-assisted mission schools are not demanding the construction of mosques on school premises but are only asking for their constitutional right to observe prayers, fasting, and to be exempt from compulsory church activities.

This clarification follows a recent joint statement issued by the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) on the matter.

In a response released under the authority of the National Chief Imam, the NMCG expressed deep concern over the November 25 statement by the Christian bodies, which it said appeared to defend the denial of minority religious freedoms in state-supported mission schools.

According to the NMCG, such positions violate both the 1992 Constitution and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on government-assisted mission schools, which was signed on April 15, 2024, and later affirmed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in April 2025.

The Muslim body stressed that all students, regardless of faith, are guaranteed the freedom to practice and express their religion. It maintained that mission schools benefiting from public funds cannot operate as exclusive religious enclaves.

The group further referenced the GES Directive on Religious Tolerance issued in 2015, which forbids forcing Muslim students to participate in Christian worship, banning the wearing of the hijab, or obstructing any student from observing their religious obligations.

The NMCG also noted that the MoU signed between the state and religious bodies mandates tolerance, non-discrimination, and full respect for students’ religious practices, including prayer and fasting. It therefore called on all stakeholders to honor these binding commitments.

Reaffirming the National Chief Imam’s long-standing advocacy for peace and interfaith harmony, the statement highlighted his historic visit to Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra during his 100th birthday celebrations as a powerful symbol of religious coexistence.

The Muslim leadership further condemned what it described as the mistreatment of vulnerable students and urged Islamic schools across the country to equally uphold the rights of non-Muslim students. It emphasized that Islamic teachings promote freedom of belief and mutual respect.

To support its position, the NMCG cited institutions such as T.I. Ahmadiyyah Senior High School in Kumasi, Suhum Islamic Girls SHS, and Siddiq SHS, where Christian female students are not compelled to wear the hijab, demonstrating that religious tolerance is not only possible but already in practice.