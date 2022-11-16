1 hour ago

Hon. Murtala Mohammed, the MP for Tamale Central, and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the former MP for Tema East Constituency, have criticized TV3's management for shortening the airtime of Johnnie's Bite, a section on the TV3 morning program New Day.

Hon. Murtala Mohammed brought up the subject during his appearance on the New Day show as a panelist on Wednesday morning. He claims that the station's management has cut back on the airtime that was officially allocated for anchor Johnnie Hughes to discuss matters of national importance.

According to him, Johnnie Hughes used to have more time, but that time has now been cut to 10 minutes or even less.

Hon. Murtala questioned whether limiting the duration of program was as a result of the management being under any sort of pressure at the moment. He warned the management to be independent and fearless and not let anyone impact the TV3 brand.

"Why has your management reduced Johnnie Hughes' time to some few minutes? Because I used to watch this. It's like 10 minutes or 6 minutes, and I've been noticing it, why? Who's putting pressure on your management? Look, TV3 you must be independent, as a journalist and a media house you don't allow anyone to influence you, your credibility is on line if you refuse to be independent" he told co-host Roland Walker.

Hon. Murtala's call was echoed by co-panelist Mr. Titus Glover, who also urged TV3 management to permit the broadcaster to flow as he wished. Despite being a member of the ruling party, Titus Glover asserted that there should always be someone who can frankly criticize them.

"There should be someone who can criticize us. We need people who can tell us as it is, as government, so that we can sit up, we don't need to be comfortable, we need to be told hard on our face, there are some of the things that we are doing, if it's not good, we need somebody who can draw out attention.

"For me, I love watching Johnnie's Bite and I wish he's around me to point some of my mistakes to me, so please the management must give the young man the opportunity. Please give him a lot of airtime and make him flow and point some of the things in society to us," Titus Glover stated on the show as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.