A human rights activist and social commentator has been found dead at Oforikrom, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, with several machete wounds and his sex organ chopped off.

The man has gone missing since Monday 5th July 2021, after making what is considered as pro LGBTQ comments on a live radio show.

Residents attribute the gory incident to activities of an anti LGBTQ vigilante group known us Baa Shakka in the area.

Residents in Oforikrom and Aboabo believe the man was killed and

dumped close to an abandoned pencil factory behind Opoku transport, at Oforikrom, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ghanaguardian news correspondent reports that residents, on the early hours of Monday, were drawn to the location of the body because of the stench oozing from it.

“Upon thorough search, they found the lifeless body of the man behind the old pencil factory with several machete wounds and his sex organ taken away,” he said.

The Oforikrom Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police

(ACP) Alolga Awuni, who confirmed the story, said he received the news

about the alleged crime, after a report from a civilian.

He indicated “on Tuesday 6th July 2021 at about 10:00 am a woman by

name Florence Boateng came to make a report at the station that her

husband Mr. Adu Boateng who has been a regular panelist on OTEC FM

morning show called her after the program on Monday 5th July 2021

around 11:00 am that he has finished the program and he is coming home but has since not returned.

And several attempts to reach him have proven futile because both phones are not reachable".

In an interview with Kwame Peprah , the morning show host of Otec fm,

who for security reasons, refused to disclose his location, he revealed

to our correspondent on phone what may have been the reason why he may have been

murdered.

Otec FM is situated at Sabon Zongo (New zongo), a typical Muslim

community. The Ashanti Regional Central mosque where the majority of the Muslims in Kumasi and its surroundings converge to pray on Friday is also about 800 m from the studios of OTEC FM.

Mr. ADU Boateng who is also a lecturer at Garden City University College was on the OTEC FM morning show contributing to a discussion on national issues on 5th July 2021.

According Mr. Kwame Peprah, the panelists including Mr. Adu Boaten who has been a regular panelist on the show were invited to discuss the

issue about the recent killing of innocent civilians by the security service who are supposed to protect the life and property of the citizens in Ghana.

The first two panelists made their submissions in thirty minutes each

before Mr. Adu Boateng who according to the host of the show had requested to be the last to make his submission because he wanted to use the medium to make a special appeal to the inspector General of police.

When it was his turn to make his submission Mr. Adu Boateng started by accusing the Ashanti Regional police command of being in bed with an anti LGBTQ group based in Aboabo, Kumasi, known as Baa Shakka and a score of Muslim clerics in Kumasi who attacked and tortured two young men

Abdul Razak Issah, a professional teacher and Mohammed Kamal a banker at Hotel De Semenhyia in March 2019 for allegedly involving in homosexuals activities.

He added that he doesn’t understand why two years down the line, not a single arrest has been made even after Mohammed Kamal, one of the victims who was on admission at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due injuries he sustained on that day was pronounced dead in January 2020.

Meanwhile, the other victim Abdul Razak Issah has since gone missing

since 27th March 2019 after narrowly escaping death leaving behind a wife and two children with no one to cater for them.

According to Mr Adu Boateng who claimed to have been following the

development of the case since 28th March 2019 when most of the media houses in and around Kumasi reported about it, the father of Abdul Razak Issah, called Issah Yahaya who still believes that his son is hiding somewhere in Ghana has been terrorizing his son’s wife just to show him the hideout of her husband. This he added was revealed to him by source that resides in Oforikrom and is an eyewitness to what Abdul Razak’s

family is going through.

In his concluding statement Mr. Adu Boateng appealed to the Inspector

General of police to take action against Baa Shaka group and the Muslim clerics behind the attack and torture of Abdul Razak Issah and Mohammed Kamal who is now late.

He also appealed to the government to do something about the law that criminalises LGBT activities since it is against the fundamental human rights of the group who identifies themselves as

such.

This did not go down well with some Muslims who were following the discussion from their homes so they started to phone in to issue threats to Mr. Adu Boateng off Air even before the phone lines were opened.

According to Kwame Peprah because of the number of threats that were coming he signed out thirty minutes earlier than the regular closing time and they all left the studio.

He added that little did he know that Mr Adu Boateng who was fighting for justice to be served in the case of Abdul Razak Issah and Mohammed Kamal was going to be the next victim.

According to out news correspondent when he approached the bereaved family to hear what they have to say but they all declined.

However, a resident of Oforikrom introduced herself as Mary Fowaah had this to say. “We are still scared by the unfortunate incident. Though I am strongly against homosexuals and I want their activities to remain criminal in the laws of Ghana but that doesn’t mean people should take the law into their own hands”.

She added that “even two years after Abdul Razak narrowly escaped from death, the Anti LGBTQ vigilante group are still trying to track him down.

And every one is afraid to talk. I am not surprised if it turns out that the

Baa Shakka group are behind the murder of Mr. Adu Boateng because they have killed Mohammed Kamal.

They wanted to kill Abdul Razak too but he escaped. “

“There is still fear and panic in this community. And I don’t think Abdul

Razak can return to this community again. Imagine his own father is

leading people to attack and kill him who can save him. Not even the

president. “ Mary fowaah added

Meanwhile, the Chief of Besease where Mr Adu Boateng hails from, his family members and other members of the community want police to hand over the body to them for immediate burial while investigation is ongoing.

They say the mutilations on the body makes it inappropriate to take it to the mortuary.

It is believed that the statement by President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo that gay practice will not be allowed in Ghana under his watch is gaining momentum.

Youth groups nationwide have vowed to fight the canker with their last blood to ensure homosexuality will not have a place in Ghana.

Speaking at the opening of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti region on Saturday 27thFebruary 2021, Akufo-Addo repeated the words he’s said time and time before.

“I have said this before, let me in conclusion stress again,” the New

Patriotic Party leader said, “that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal, that same sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana, it will never happen in my time as

President.

After one of Ghana’s few LGBT+ rights group opened a new office and community safe space it became a target for conservative criticism, signalling the depth of anger felt towards queer The office, which received the backing from European Union officials, has become a pinched battle ground between a fledgling queer rights group and a small but powerful cadre of religious conservatives.

National security officers stormed the building and forcibly closed the

premises. Now leaders of LGBT+ Rights Ghana fear for their safety

In Ghana, homosexuality is illegal and anti-LGBT+ sentiment is common, spouted by lawmakers and religious leaders and codified by its colonial-era

laws.

Queer residents have escaped being burned alive by vigilantes, robbed,

abused and blackmailed by Grindr catfishers and the country’s chief imam 6aahas blamed the coronavirus on “transgender and lesbianism” and called LGBT+ people “demonic“.

Alban Sumana Bagbin, one of the most powerful politicians in the country and the current speker of parliament, made the incendiary comment as lawmakers filed a bill that, if passed, would criminalise the “promotion, advocacy, funding and act of homosexuality in all its forms,” one legislator sponsoring it said.

“I can tell you that it is more than COVID-19, and I am happy that our

beloved country, Ghana, is together in this," Alban Sumana Bagbin said.

“The president Nana Akufo-Addo has spoken, our traditional leaders have spoken, our religious leaders have spoken together, and Ghanaians have spoken with one voice, and we don’t want to do anything that has to do with LGBT+ activities," Alban Sumana Bagbin said.