A former Deputy Communications Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration Victoria Hamah has spoken on her ranking as one of Africa’s craziest politicians, saying that the 2014 ranking was one of the best moments of her life. This is according to a report by Mynewsgh.com.

Ms Hamah, who was dismissed because she had, in a leaked tape, said she was into politics to make one million dollars ($1million), wrote on Facebook that she was happy to be ranked in a list that contained the name of Robert Mugabe, late former President of Zimbabwe.

“One of the best moments of my life, being ranked in the same category with one of Africa’s Greatest sons #RobertMugabe. #$1m got me there,” she laughed off as she shared a memory of the ranking on Facebook.

Victoria Hammah was ranked in 2014 as one of the ‘craziest African politicians’ in a new book published in London.

She had been sacked in 2013 from her position as Deputy Communications Ministers after a leaked tape revealed her obnoxious aim of to make a $1 million before exiting politics.

The book is titled, “The Fat Boy with the Bomb and 299 More of the World Craziest Politicians”, and authored by Brian O’Connell.

Other top politicians ranked included: Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo; South Africa’s firebrand, Julius Malema and Zimbabwe’s octogenarian President Robert Mugabe.