2 hours ago

The 30 percent cut in the monthly salaries of government appointees to protect the national purse in the midst of the current economic turmoil has started.

Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne who made his pay cut for October public has made headlines for the revelation.

“This month, in particular, I can point it out to you that I was paid just GH¢310,” he stated on Peace FM, adding that “I have been deducted for arrears that have accrued since the government announced the policy.”

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, Mr Sam Pyne said despite the ‘GH¢310’ left after the cut, he will “survive’ with his family.

“This won’t affect me because I have survived doing private businesses before this position,” he noted.

In the face of the economic challenges, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, some months ago, announced that it would deduct 30 percent of its appointees’ salaries to help save the virtually weak economy.

Since that time, nothing has been heard about the bold gesture by the government, paving way for people, especially detractors of the government, to speculate about the government’s promise.

But the Kumasi Mayor said he made his public to prove how “serious” the president is to revive the economy.