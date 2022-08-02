1 hour ago

Reggae dancehall artist, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode, has recounted how his background has contributed to his outstanding performances on stage.

According to him, he learned most of his stage crafts from his mother while growing up.

“I don’t know how it happened but I think my background has also helped shape me in that performance field,” he said.

“My mother was part of a traditional troupe and I had the opportunity to be around her while growing up so I learned a lot,” he added.

Epixode, speaking on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV, disclosed that he had the opportunity to go places with his mother whenever she was going to perform and derived some ideas.

“I picked up some key things when I was with my mother whilst they are recording their live albums, their rehearsals and also watching their tapes,” Epixode noted.

“So from the energy point, that’s where I built that side of me,” he added.