6 hours ago

In a surprising turn of events, Ken Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has clarified that his recent comment about bad strategists was not directed at Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The controversial comment made headlines and sparked a heated debate within political circles a couple of days ago.

During a recent campaign tour, Mr. Agyapong criticized certain individuals within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their poor strategic planning, causing damage to the party’s image.

However, he insists that his remarks were not directed at Dr. Bawumiat, as he holds him in high regard and believes him to be an effective leader.

Explaining his statement during an interview with Home Radio in the Upper West Region, Mr. Agyapong revealed that several individuals within the party continuously make ill-advised decisions, which negatively impact the NPP’s reputation.

He stressed that his comment was intended to address these individuals especially one MP rather than Vice President Bawumia.

“I have the utmost respect for Vice President Bawumia and his strategic thinking. He has demonstrated time and again his ability to effectively strategize for the benefit of the party and the country as a whole,” the lawmaker stated during an interview.

Despite his clarification, the MP for Assin Central did acknowledge that there are indeed some members within the NPP who need to re-evaluate their approaches.

He urged the party’s leadership to take prompt action in identifying and rectifying these issues to ensure the party’s continued success.

He further expressed his disappointment in the media for not always disseminating the full stories on issues.

The Assin North MP denied that a portion of his speech circulated about Dr. Bawumia was untrue.

Source: citifmonline