2 hours ago

Stand in coach of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito who also doubles as the Technical Director of the club says that his charges relaxed when they took the lead in their game on Saturday.

The porcupine warriors left it very late in the game before crushing the dreams of the home side of walking away with even a point.

The first half ended 0-0 as both teams failed to score but things changed in the second half as Dreams FC's Victor Oduro set up Sulemana Mohammed but his strike was pushed wide for a corner kick

The opening goal finally arrived and it was such a beauty as teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku danced his way through a sea of legs in the Kotoko defence before poking home past the on rushing Razak Abalora to make it 1-0.

Dreams FC nearly made it 2-0 but Kotoko were saved by the post as Adamu Mohammed's left footed strike hit the post and went wide.

Kotoko had other ideas as in the 86th minute, Mudasiru Salifu finished off a nice team move which was started a the back to make it 1-1.

A minute later Kotoko were in front after substitute Isaac Oppong showed his keen eye for goal to make it 2-1 for Kotoko.

Deep into stoppage time, Dreams FC did not know what had hit them as Richmond Lamptey crushed a trade mark long range short from his sweet left foot to make it 3-1 for Kotoko.

Speaking after the game, Karim Zito says that his boys kept their eyes of the ball and allowed Kotoko to punish them with the late goals.

"We had wanted to break down the supremacy of Kotoko over Dreams. This is the reason we came- all the same but getting to the latter part of the game, I think when they had the goal, my boys relaxed a little bit. So it turned out Kotoko kept on fighting and deserve the win,'' Zito told StarTimes

''Yes it's lack of concentration and instruction given to them. Games never end until it ends so it's never over until it's over. When we scored, we were left with about six to eight minutes still there was ball to be played so we shouldn't have relaxed."

''We should have managed the ball and then do what we can do just to frustrate Kotoko but were in at all cost to win so the proved the better side won."

Dreams FC will play away to Elmina Sharks in their next fixture of the ongoing season.