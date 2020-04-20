24 minutes ago

Kevin Prince Boateng says his career at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas flourished because he went there without any sort of pressure of achieving results.

The well traveled midfielder says he joined Las Palmas without knowing where the club was located and he admits it was at the time his career was at a crossroads.

He was a massive success at the Grand Canaria club where he spent just a year and ending the season as the club's topscorer.

"You know why I was happy," he responded to a question from Thierry Henry in an Instagram Live interview. "It was a point in my career where my character, my body, it was all at a point where it was in question," he added.

"Everybody questioned me. They were like is he still good enough ? Is he crazy ? Because we have heard a lot of stories, we see a lot of thing.

"So I came there without a target. I just said I wanna play football again. Just wanna enjoy the game again and you know football becomes work and we sometimes lose the love."

The 33-year old ended up in Las Palmas without knowing if there was a club on the canary Island but the Ghanaian wanted to use the opportunity to cleanse his dented reputation.

"I came there, the money wasn't great. I never heard of the place before, to be honest," he told Henry. "My agent called me and said we have to go to Las Palmas and I asked where is Las Palmas. He said the grand canaria.

"So I came there and I was like okay, let me just prove myself to everyone," he conclude.

He joined Eintracht Frankfurt where he helped win the DFB Pokal after impressing at Las Palmas.