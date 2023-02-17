2 hours ago

An aggrieved mother, whose daughter could not get placement into any of the Senior High Schools (SHS) she chose, has lashed out at the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education.

Speaking to UTV at one of the centres set up by the GES to resolve issues of placement into the various SHSs for Junior High School graduates who completed in 2022, on Friday, the aggrieved mother said her daughter got an aggregate 35 but did not get any of the schools she selected.

The mother, who was suspecting some foul play, added that ironically, a friend of her daughter who got grade of 39 got her first choice SHS.

“My problem is my daughter got grade 35 but she did not get any of the schools she chose. But her friend, she attends the same school with, who got grade 39 was placed in her first choice school.

“That is why I am here because my child was not placed in any school. So, we are here to change that. Something went wrong. She said she wrote the exams well but look at the grade she got. Her studies teacher could not even believe it.

“She chose Aburi Girls as her first choice, Mfantiman as her second choice and she also chose Aggrey but she was not placed in any of these schools. But her friend who got 39 got her first choice,” the aggrieved mother said in Twi.

Meanwhile, the GES has disclosed that at least 538,399 Basic Education Certificate Examination graduates qualified to be placed in the various SHSs across the country out of the 547,329 registered candidates

A total of 372,780, representing 69.24 percent (69.24%) of the qualified students, have automatically been placed in one of their choices.

However, 165, 619 qualified candidates, representing 30.76 per cent, could not be matched with any of their choices.

“All such students are, therefore, to do Self–Placement to select from available schools,” the GES said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the first-year students are to report to school on February 20, 2023, for registration and possible orientation for academic work to commence on February 27, 2023, the statement further noted.

