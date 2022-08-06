3 hours ago

Agent of new Accra Hearts of Oak signing, Junior Kaaba says that his client snubbed offers from clubs in Algeria to sign for the phobians.

He says that the Cameroonian striker was a man in demand but the Hearts of Oak board did their best to get their man.

“I have been scouting strikers for close to 20 years and it doesn’t take me too long to identify one," he said on Akoma FM.

"Moreover, he has been the top scorer for all the teams he has played for.”

Hearts of Oak completed the transfer of Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba from Fauvre Azur Elite FC on a two-year deal.

Junior Kaaba was prolific in the Cameroonian topflight this season where he notched up seven goals in the first round of the season before finishing with 11 goals for the season with five assists to his name.

Hearts of Oak stole a march on some other African sides who wanted to sign the prolific striker.

The same agent was responsible for the transfer of Frank Mbella Etouga and Goerges Rodrigues Mfegue joining Asante Kotoko last season.