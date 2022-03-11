1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician giant, Shatta Wale has once again addressed the challenges in the music industry with a focus on all the wrongs being done by artistes in a Facebook live video.

As already known by fans and ardent followers, the dancehall musician drops fire anytime he takes to Facebook to speak.

According to Shatta, his fellow artistes do not understand the 'music business', reason they see him as the odd one when he rants on social media.

An agitated Shatta Wale noted that only a few musicians can navigate through the Ghanaian music industry and understand how things really work.

"Nobody in Ghana from my generation, the people I do music with, none of them knows anything about music business. They call it showbiz, I call it music business. None of them knows anything about it. That is why when I talk people criticise me. Comot for there. If you know much about music business, you will understand what I am talking about," said an angry Shatta who is currently in the United States of America following his tour with rapper Medikal.

The 'Ayoo' hitmaker on Thursday took to Facebook to also address allegations levelled against him by his mother as well as respond to critics who have called him out for allegedly abandoning his mother in her time of need.

As earlier reported, Madam Elsie Avemegah, mother of the award-winning singer, claimed that her son had refused to help her pay her house rent leading the landlady to eject her.

She appealed to Ghanaians to assist her to secure an apartment noting that she was homeless.

“How can an old woman like me, over 60-years-old woman be roaming about the streets with polythene looking for a place to sleep? If night falls I become worried because there is no place for me to sleep. Anyone feeding my son with bad counsel should stop because I am really suffering. For three weeks I have been in a mess," said Madam Elsie.

Shatta, detailing his side of the story, has expressed disappointment in the media for granting his mother interviews to continue with her rants. According to him, these are part of plans to end his music career.

"I’ll pray Psalm 35 over anyone who talks ill about me. I’m not a mere mortal. I am scary, demonic and a spirit. I am everything except God. How is it that nobody notices that there is a loophole somewhere? I am very wealthy, I throw money around and all, but you for a moment asked yourself why all this is happening? Don’t you think there are things or secrets I haven’t said? To all those saying that I cannot look after my mother, I’ll suffer, one of your family members will die, you won’t prosper.

"You people have carried issues relating to my mother on your head. What if there’s something wrong with her? What if all this is her fault? So what at all do you want? For my career to end? I’ll pray that you all live and see what I’ll achieve before you die. Mind your business. To the gossip, you can easily die from this. It’s just like you going somewhere and out of the blue, you just enter someone’s house to separate a fight. You could be killed in the process. Don’t be a fool in this world. Nobody should come and tell me about my mother,” Shatta warned.

Source: Ghanaweb