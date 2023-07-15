3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region, George Kwabena Takyi, has described as unfortunate desires of his constituents for him to die to ensure development in the area.

Responding to questions by his constituents on Akoma FM, on the lack of development in the area, the MP was not happy that some people want him to die to pave the way for a bye-election, which to them will see massive development in the area.

In recent times, many people have prayed for their MP to die to ensure development in their area.

They make mention of the level of quick developments in constituencies where there would be by-elections.

Calling into the show, some of the constituents at Manso-Nkwanta prayed for their MP to die in order to merit development.

They argued that such unfortunate events would allegedly pave the way for the much-needed developmental projects in their respective communities.

Citing the recent bye-elections at Kumawu and Assin North as an example, they claimed that the NPP in their bid to secure votes for their party’s candidates, initiated road construction and development projects following the passing of Philip Atta Basoah and the deposition of James Gyakye Quayson respectively.

In a phone-in contribution, Kumawu callers contended that had the MP not passed away, the constituency would have been neglected in terms of infrastructural development.

“We saw them bringing a grader to clear the road for construction, so I asked myself that if the MP had not died, would to road be constructed? Then it clicked to me that anybody whose MP is an NPP member should pray to God to kill the person. “

They further questioned why such projects were not undertaken while the representative was alive, rather than exploiting his death as a catalyst for progress.

Responding to them, the Manso-Nkwanta MP, George Takyi, was not happy about their statements and assured them that he is doing everything possible to improve on the infrastructural facilities in his constituency.

He mentioned that roads from Pakyi No. 1 and No. 2 have been given on contract and that the contractor will resume work soon.

Areas like Manso-Nkwanta, Antoakrom and others will soon be worked on, he assured.

He said it is not fair to wish someone dead to pave way for development but the government is doing everything possible to fix the bad roads and other facilities.