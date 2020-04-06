7 minutes ago

Former Ghana International Edward Agyemang Duah says that he feels neglected by his country Ghana as he has been left to his fate.

The former Okwahu United, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak defender has been stricken down by stroke for the past nine years.

He says he has only been able to survive thus far due to the benevolence of some well meaning Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Onua Fm he lamented that he is not loved by his nation as he has been left to his fate citing certain players elsewhere on the continent who were given better care by their nation.

"Rigobert Song was stricken down by stroke but he was airlifted by his nation Cameroon to France for medical care and he is now doing well."

"Look at me now, I have been left to my fate I only survive through the benevolence of well meaning Ghanaians"he lamented.

Some persons have been very helpful but in all this I'm grateful to God for keeping me because there are other sportsmen and persons who suffered stroke but did not survive it.

He adds that " I'm not better than Junior Agogo who had a similar condition but passed on so I'm grateful to God" he added.