20 minutes ago

Abiba hitmaker, Rex Omar, says his father never supported the idea of him doing full-time music.

According to him, though he knew his passion and felt it right to tow his way into the entertainment space, his dad was always against it.

In an interview onDaybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said, “my dad didn’t want me to do music. So I went to school to appease him. He was practicing medicine and it took me years for me to understand my father.”

He explained that his dad wanted him to go to school and have a side job if his music career does not turn out well.

“I did it for my dad. I appeased him so I can do music. He didn’t believe I can live my life full on music though he is a better musician. He was practicing medicine,” he said.

He explained that, it was after he started making money from different sources that his dad’s words kept ringing in his ears.

“Its only recent that musicians are earning something and are being respected. People don’t take musicians serious, its better than before but the perception is still there,” he said.

He told Andy Dosty that he has also cautioned his children to put aside their music ambition to focus on academia, if they intend doing full-time music.

“I ask my children to go to school so they can put something on the table. How many times do you see our A-list artistes on the road performing?” He queried.

“Not more than five percent of Ghanaian musicians are making money. I am able to survive because I am not living on music. I won’t encourage the youth with lies,” he said.