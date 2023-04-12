2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has clarified his ‘do or die’ comment.

According to Mr. Mahama, his political opponents have twisted his comment to make him look bad in the eyes of the Ghanaian populace.

This comes on the back of a petition the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sent to the Criminal Investigations Department for the former president to be arrested and prosecuted over the comment deemed to be inciting members of the National Democratic Congress to foment trouble during the 2024 polls.

The NPP in the petition called on the Police to bring Mahama and National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to book for treasonable and offensive conduct.

Mr. Mahama prior to the 2020 general elections said the NDC will face the New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot-for-boot if the NPP continues to intimidate NDC members with hoodlums and vigilante groups.

He also said the upcoming 2024 general elections will be a ‘do or die’ affair for the NDC.

But addressing party supporters in the Eastern Region on April 12, ex-President Mahama allayed fears that the NDC will neither shoot nor butcher people to death during the 2024 polls.

He maintained that the 2024 general elections will be a crucial one the NDC has to win.

“We are not going to joke in the upcoming 2024 general elections. That’s why I said it’s a do-or-die affair. I made these comments and some people have twisted my words saying I meant we will be butchering and killing people with cutlasses and guns. No, that’s not the ‘do or I die’ I meant. Do or die means the election is very crucial one for NDC to win, so we will not joke with it. It doesn’t mean that we will beat people with sticks and kill them,” Mr. Mahama explained.

The National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye who sent through the petition said these conducts are contrary to Sections 180 and 207 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (ACT 29) respectively, and which offences are to be dealt with pursuant to Section 1 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (ACT 30).

“Former President John Dramani Mahama, without regard to his stature as a statesman, proudly touted across various platforms, the revolutionary root of the NDC and their unparalleled capacity when it comes to unleashing violence for political gain. Further to this, are his comments to the effect that the NDC’s approach to the elections of 2024 shall be one of “do or die” and “boot-for-boot”. Invariably, this speaks to their unwavering resolve to use fair or foul means to procure electoral advantage regardless of the consequences.”

“When he was asked during a media interview what he meant by ‘boot-for-boot’ and ‘do or die”, and whether with the benefit of hindsight, he would want to retract those incendiary comments, John Dramani Mahama insisted that he meant what he said and that he was never going to retract,” Nana B as he is affectionately called added in the petition.

On the part of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Nana Boakye said he has repeatedly “threatened fire and brimstone” to ensure the victory of the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

