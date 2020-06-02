29 minutes ago

Things did not go too well for Bennett Ansu Ofori when he joined Asante Kotoko from Berekum Chelsea some years ago.

After that failed stint with Kotoko he embarked on a sojourn to Turkey but on his return has now signed for relegation threatened Karela United.

Ansu says he will do all he can to help his club stay clear of the relegation zone when football finally returns after the coronavirus enforced break.

The winger is among players who were signed by the Anyinase based club during the second transfer window.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the winger says he is ready to help the club in their battle against relegation.

"I just wish to have a good start at Karela and make things happen. My dream is to help the team get out of the relegation zone and I know I can do that," said the former player of Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC.

"I previously had a great experience at Kotoko and I learnt lots of things there before going to play in Turkey. I hope with this experience, I can help the team in this tough time."

The player says fans of Karela United should expect the best from him whenever he takes to the pitch.

"The fans should look forward to getting the best out of me. I will give my all as I have done for all the clubs I have played for. Karela is a great team and we shall surely stay in the league," he added.

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Karela United sit 17th in the 18 team league five points adrift bottom club King Faisal.