Ghana-based Liberian actress, Chichi Neblett has alleged that her ex-boyfriend used to physically abuse her for having phone conversations with seasoned Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and Tologese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to the actress, she did not know exactly what was wrong with her ex-boyfriend, but he used to allegedly physically assault her regularly.

She recounted a time when her ex-boyfriend beat her to pulp because he realized she usually had phone conversations with Shatta Wale.

“I don’t know what exactly was wrong with this boy. Maybe he was a bipolar patient because he used to beat me sha. I remember a time he caught me chatting with Shatta Wale. He really beat me up,” the Liberian actress opened up to blogger, ZionFelix, about the abuse she had suffered in her past relationship.

She noted that the situation deteriorated when he found out that she was in touch with former Real Madrid star and Togolese captain, Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to her, the assault on her this time got her hospitalized.

It was during this period that the actress realized she must go her separate way for her safety.

She said, “There was a time he saw me chatting with Adebayor, for that one, I woke at the Legon hospital, it was that time I knew I had to break up with this guy else I could die.”

The actress noted that her painful experience with dating young men informed her decision not to have a love relationship with young men.