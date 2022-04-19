3 hours ago

Actress and show host, Xandy Kamel, suffered a messy breakup with her husband, Kaninja, a former Sports Presenter with Angel TV in 2021 that witnessed the two at each other's throats.

When it seemed all has settled between them, Xandy in her April 2022 interview with Kwaku Manu has alleged that her partner contributed to her getting miscarriages.

Xandy has disclosed that she suffered four miscarriages in a year, however, her husband Kaninja showed little or no support during that trying moment of her life.

Despite her love for children, she hasn't been able to carry her own due to the abuse and trauma she endured in her collapsed marriage.

She intimated that all efforts to save her marriage proved futile.

"Flee from any form of abuse in a relationship... don't just walk away, run! In just a single year, I lost four children, I had four miscarriages...just imagine. I have mad love for children and so I am always excited when I conceive," she said.

According to her, she nearly lost her mind when the challenges set in because she was madly in love with Kaninja.

For these reasons, she ignored all the red flags that nearly resulted in her death.

"In all my four pregnancies, I had a miscarriage and through it all, the man responsible never showed any concern... there was a time a different woman came into the scene, although he didn't raise his on me, he pushed me against the wall and I had a miscarriage," Xandy revealed.

Watch the interview below: