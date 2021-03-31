1 hour ago

Actress Patience Ozorkwor has indicated that being a mother affected her career positively.

Patience Ozorkwor has in several movies she has starred in played the role of a wicked mother and has played her role to the satisfaction of many.

According to her, she knew what it takes to be a good mother and a bad mother and that translated into the roles she played.

“If I didn’t know how to take care of my children and other peoples children, I wouldn’t know how to use it in movies when I play my role.”

She used the opportunity advise mothers on their roles in the lives of their children indicating that times have changed and they need to find what is suitable for their children.

Source: MyNewsGh