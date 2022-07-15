2 hours ago

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has said that Ghanaians have not appreciated him for his fake shooting hoax in 2021 which put a stop to false prophecies.

According to him, because people are afraid of men of God, they are hesitant to reprimand them when they say some prophecies.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale said that he was ready to sacrifice himself to put a stop to fake prophecies and he is happy it worked out.

“I thank God so much that it happened the way I wanted it to happen. This prophecy thing bothered many Ghanaians because nobody wants to own up and come and say it. Nobody wants to even stop it because people are scared of pastors,” he said.

The ‘My Level’ hitmaker added that “what I did for Ghanaians, everyone is happy, but nobody is giving me ‘thank you’ for it.”

This comes after he pleaded guilty to publishing false news on Wednesday, June 29.

In 2021, Shatta Wale had fabricated a story claiming he had been attacked and shot by some unknown individuals – but it turned out to be a hoax.

Taking to social media, the singer born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr had revealed that the stunt was pulled because his life had been threatened by one Bishop Stephen Akwasi, who predicted that he would meet his untimely death on October 18, unless he meets a man of God to pray over the matter.

Following this, Shatta Wale, two others who work with him were apprehended and later charged with publishing fake news.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi was also apprehended for causing fear and panic.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale initially denied the charge. On June 29, he pleaded guilty and was convicted by an Accra High Court.

The Court, presided over by His Worship Emmanuel Essandoh, delivered a non-custodial sentence and fined the musician an amount of GH¢2,000.

The musician told Andy Dosty on Thursday that he had a plan to put a halt to false prophecies, and he could only be happy his case with the court had come to a close.

“They gave me the necessary punishment I went through it, and I am free,” he said.