3 hours ago

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has made a revelation about herself. McBrown shockingly disclosed that one of her fallopian tubes got completely damaged.

According to her, she had to go through a medical procedure to get her fallopian tubes removed before she could get pregnant through IVF.

She disclosed this during an interview with Naa Ashorkor on the We Got This Africa show.

The actress noted she didn’t want to share all that sensitive information but other women need to know about complications that could prevent them from getting pregnant.

Nana Ama McBrown has always heightened the fact that she didn’t get a cheap pregnancy. According to her, she had to wait for over 20 years to be able to get pregnant and she did that through IVF.

The actress finally gave birth to her daughter in 2019 at age 41.

