4 hours ago

In a recent episode of JoyNews' Personality Profile program, the Ga Mantse revealed his strong connection to Asanteman.

He explained that he spent most of his productive young adult life in Kumasi, the capital of Asanteman, where he owns several businesses.

The king shared that his father, Dr. Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, was a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and had a close relationship with the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene's seat.

He mentioned that his father, an architect and development expert who was also the former Dean of the Faculty of Environmental and Development Studies and the Head of the Department of Architecture at KNUST, worked extensively with Manhyia.

His father played a significant role in designing the iconic Kumasi Kejetia market, and he had the opportunity to work as a consultant on the project.

"It was my father who was working for Manhyia. My father did a lot of development work in Manhyia with former Asantehene, Opoku Ware II.

"... my father designed the Kejetia Market project," Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said.

He added, "I was hired by (sic) to represent the company as a consultant on the Kejetia Project".