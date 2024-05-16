6 hours ago

The daughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, has praised the King’s commitment to formal education.

Dr. Prempeh believes that her father’s emphasis on education is commendable and sets a positive example for others to follow.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile, Dr. Prempeh recounted how the Asantehene has always shown a deep appreciation for education, particularly for young individuals who are motivated to pursue learning.

The princess highlighted her father’s unwavering support for education as a key aspect of his leadership and legacy.

“I won’t sit somewhere and say that my father is just my father. He is a father of all, especially if you love education, you understand that any child who is from whatever dimension of the world or Ghana, once you’re interested in education, you’re his friend. And so we share him as a father with a good children who are interested in education,” she said on Thursday.

The medical practitioner also recounted the colourful display at the Manhyia Palace during the commemoration of her father’s 25th anniversary as King of the Asante Kingdom.

She expressed her excitement at seeing people from all walks of life celebrate on the throne.

“We were all excited as a family and I was beyond happy to see him clock 25 years of greatness,” Dr Prempeh added.