2 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has attributed both of his failed marriages to his ‘foolishness’.

Funny Face made these claims when he appeared on the Entertainment Review Show on Peace FM, which was monitored by Ghanaweb.com

According to the comedian, his lack of self-control when it comes to ‘beautiful’ women with big buttocks and his inability to think and correct the mistakes he made in his first marriage are the reasons why his second marriage failed.

The comedian has on numerous occasions confessed that he simply cannot stay away from women with huge backsides, and this addiction he claims has brought him a lot of trouble but sadly he will do nothing about it.

Funny Face said on the show that, as a man, he is supposed to think deep, but that is something he lacks, the reason why he keeps making the same mistakes over and over again.

He said, “I have told you that no one is perfect, and I have also said all that the two marriages that failed I Yaw Boateng I played a major role, I will not blame the women. As a man, I am supposed to think deeper than the women, so if I have gone into two marriages and it has failed, then it means I am not a deep thinker, it means I am a fool because there are certain things I should have done that would have prevented what I went through.”

Funny Face is out with an album ‘Animal’ kingdom, but the songs are not being patronized by Ghanaians.

Ghanaweb