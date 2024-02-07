2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has committed to limiting the number of ministers and deputy ministers to no more than 50 under his presidency.

Highlighting the significance of efficient governance, Dr. Bawumia who was speaking at an event to officially announce his leadership plans, emphasized that a smaller ministerial team would facilitate streamlined decision-making processes.

“I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” he pledged at the event held at the UPSA Auditorium on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

He also addressed the imperative of bolstering the private sector's role, alongside fiscal and administrative decentralization, while enhancing the functionality of systems and institutions.

This, he asserted, would enhance efficiency and ensure value for money in procurement.

“The move towards private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP. This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers,” he added.

Among other promises, Dr. Bawumia announced plans to establish an independent fiscal responsibility council to curb budget deficits and interest rates during his Presidency.

“To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, my government will enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982). The Fiscal Responsibility Act will also be amended to add a fiscal rule that requires that budgeted expenditure in any year does not exceed 105% of the previous year’s tax revenue. This will prevent the experience of budgetary expenditures based on optimistic revenue forecasts which don’t materialize,” he stated.

He also promised to run a government that will incentivize the private sector to provide business friendly environment in Ghana.