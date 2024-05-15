5 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has shared the touching story of how she met and courted her husband solely online.

In an interview on ‘Today’s Woman’ on TV3, the 'Testimony' hitmaker disclosed that her now husband, Kofi Donkor, who lived abroad, had contacted her after he got her number from a mutual friend.

Celestine Donkor recounted how Kofi, after communicating with her through Yahoo Messenger and phone calls, became certain that she was the one for him and, in a leap of faith, requested an engagement list before they had even met in person.

Kofi then travelled to Ghana with the sole purpose of marrying Celestine.

“We didn’t meet physically. We met online. A very close friend of mine travelled outside, and she met my husband, and they discussed me, so my husband took my number from her and started talking to me from Ghana. We were chatting on Yahoo Messenger and talking on the phone.

“He came down purposely to get married to me; there is no way I would go there because we were not married. My husband took my engagement list before seeing me physically,” she shared.

She added that he had told her she was the one he was waiting for after a conversation with their mutual friend and a revelation from God.

“He said he also prayed about me, and before he met me through my friend, there was a word he was looking forward to. There was just a word hanging on his life, and he was waiting for its manifestation. So, when he met my friend and there was a discussion, he got to know that this is the person the man of God spoke about,” she added.

The couple's unity is apparent, as Kofi has been managing Celestine's music career for over a decade, offering support and guidance.

Together, they have three children.