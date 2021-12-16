1 hour ago

A participant in Angel TV’s “Woso” contest, Stella Nnku popularly known as Mama Gee, has revealed that her participation in the programme has led to a break up in her marriage.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, she said her husband was not in support of her participation in the contest, hence warned her not to engage in it.

According to Madam Stella, her eviction from the maiden edition of the programme organized by Atinka TV dubbed “Di Asa” was an embarrassment to her husband, and that experience formed the basis for which he does not support her.

“He warned me never to participate in any of the contests again [because he thought] I’ll embarrass myself,” the Bono East Regional contestant said in Twi.

Madam Stella added that she obliged to her husband’s request, however, after discovering “Woso” by Angel TV, she was determined to have a second chance and pleaded with the husband to allow her participate in the contest, which fell on deaf ears.

Following the refusal of her husband to grant the wish, she devised a means to bring the passion to life.

“I told him I wanted to observe the programme, so he drove me to Techiman with a friend. When he left, I went and auditioned and succeeded,” she narrated.

In order to fulfil her passion, she involved Akosua Agyapong who is a judge on the show, to plead on her behalf after she sneaked out for auditions in Techiman, but that also proved futile.

Madam Stella explaining the situation further to Angelonline.com.gh stated that in her argument with her husband he gave her an ultimatum to choose between the contest and himself.

However, her desire to embark on the trip to Dubai and grab the land which are prizes for the winners of the contest, forced her to defy her husband’s wish because according to her, they have lived in rented apartment for long and she feels it’s an opportunity to have a property of their own.

Consequently, her husband cut ties with her and she has not heard from him for the past three months even though she has tried all her best to settle the differences between herself and him.

Mama Gee therefore pleads with Ghanaians to vote for her by dialling *447*23*1 to help her win the contest.

Woso is a reality show program for plus size dancers in a group of three from the various regions in the country which is aired every Sunday at exactly 7:pm. on Angel TV. Contestants are groomed on healthy living.

The grand finale of the show is scheduled for December 19 ,2021 at the fore court of Angel FM at exactly 7pm.