4 hours ago

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Women’s Organiser hopeful for Sunyani West Constituency, Irene Amankwaa Karikari, has denied being the newly wedded wife of National Communications Officer of the party.

Outspoken NDC National Executive, Sammy Gyamfi, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony to a lady who bore some resemblance with the NDC loyalist.

Some blogs have gone ahead to suggest she was the one in view of the fact the Mr Gyamfi hails from the area.

An angry Irene took to Facebook to express his frustration.