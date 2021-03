1 hour ago

Legendary actresses, Grace Omabo, popularly known as Maame Dokono has shared her painful heartbreak story with ace actor David Donthoh.

These two were in relationship some years back, when Maame Donkono was in her early years.

Sadly this relationship couldn’t continue for long as expected because Maame Dokono could not give birth.

She said this was the reason she had to leave that beautiful relationship and she was unhappy about it.