The CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, has disclosed that his life and that of his family are at risk because of his anti-corruption crusade.

He said the threats, though anonymous, do not surprise him, because of how critical he is of corrupt practices.

“Why shouldn’t I get threats when I am trying to put sand in somebody’s gari? I live life everyday with some clarity in thought that it may possibly be my last. I am being honest with you,” he said.

Mr Hosi has been very critical of the government, recently lashed out over what he said was the "very weak leadership in the management of Covid-19", because according to him, “there has been no tracing, we need to get back our tracing, almost nobody is traced by the State system today, tracing has not been happening and it is deliberate.

"It will be dishonest on anybody’s part to come and look in anybody’s face [Public] and say numbers are low when we are deliberately not tracing to suppress the numbers,” he added.

He therefore believes some of the threats were likely coming from figures linked to the government.

He said, “it is very depressing for people like me and my family whose lives are at risk and get all sort of threats trying to deal with these things [corruption]. And yet, those who are supposed to deal with do not do it because they [government] are all culpable,”

Senyo Hosi further accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of betraying the many people who had hopes in his claims and pledges in his 2016 campaign to fight corruption when he becomes president.

He noted that unlike people who have sacrificed themselves to stand for the truth in order to protect the public purse, the government, which is that is more powerful and has the law backing it, has been lackadaisical towards solving the menace.