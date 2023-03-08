43 minutes ago

A man who says he was the informant who helped the Ghana Police Service with intelligence in the arrest of a gold scam syndicate, in March 2022, at Adjen Kotoku, a suburb of Accra, says his life is now in danger.

The supposed informant said that despite him providing the police evidence that the scammers killed one of their victims and buried the person in a shallow grave, the accused persons we released by the police immediately after they were arrested.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the police informant, whose name has been withheld, said that his life has been in danger since the release of the scammers.

He added that the suspects who were arrested and released were named by the police as Seidu Samyaley, 28; Samuel Yormekpo, 42; and Nicholas Atsidokpo Kade, 40 are specialists in the operations of fake currency also known as money doubling.

“It will interest you to note that not too long after the arrest of this criminal syndicate and the video evidence of the killing of the suspected victim of their scam, the arrested suspects were freed.

“Their release, however, was the beginning of my unsafety and insecurity. I started observing that unknown cars were trailing me at night. I noticed this because those cars will stop when I stop and move when I move.

“... as it stands now my life is in danger. I have virtually been running from my own shadows and living in fear for my life, I do not step out after 6:00 pm which is more like a self-imposed curfew,” he said in Twi.

He said that he has been attacked several times by unknown assailants and that he can no longer go to public places alone. The informant said that he is now more afraid because his colleague informant has gone missing for almost a year and cannot be found.

He appealed to the good men in the Ghana Police Service to come to his aid because he suspects that the scammers have powerful allies in the Ghana Police Service.

Watch videos from the press briefing below: