2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he has no intention to reshuffle his ministers any time soon.

Speaking on North Star radio in Tamale, the President said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

While President Akufo-Addo said he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently, he feels “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President also believes calls for a reshuffle sometimes have ulterior motives.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”

President Akufo-Addo’s only ministerial reshuffle was during his first term, in August 2018.

Since then, he made some changes to his ministers and dropped some portfolios after criticism that his government was bloated.

President Akufo-Addo also recently removed revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been absent from work for an extended period.

She was the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

President Akufo-Addo nominated her deputy, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, to replace her.

The President also nominated Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Source: citifmonline