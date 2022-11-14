2 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has served notice that he won't allow people to use his name for corrupt activities because his integrity is his most cherished asset in life.

Dr. Bawumia reacted swiftly on his Facebook page on Monday, following allegations by Anas Aremeyao Anas that a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, had used the Vice President's name to solicit for $200,000 from investors, in order for he (Adu Boahen) to facilitate a meeting with the Vice President.

In his strongly worded reaction on Facebook, Dr. Bawumia, who is regarded by many as one of the decent politicians around, fumed at the alleged conduct of the Minister, adding that he was not aware of any such dealing by the Minister.

The Vice President described the position of the Minister of State as untenable, following the revelation, and called for his dismissal.

Shortly after the Vice President's post, the President issued a release announcement cing the dismissal of the Minister of State and also referred his conduct to the Special Prosecutor for further action.

Below is a full post by the Vice President:

My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.

I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.