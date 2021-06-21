5 hours ago

Popular Kumawood actor, Big Akwes has ruffled feathers on social media after making a damning and chilling revelation about his parents.

Big Akwes alleged that his own mother conspired with a native doctor and killed his father spiritually in order to take over his properties and possessions.

He made this revelation during an interview on radio and according to him, his mum shot his father in the spiritual realm and a few days after he started vomiting blood and eventually died. He said that after his father, who was a pharmacist died, he ran out of the house and vowed never to return to the house.

Narrating how his father died, the hilarious yet controversial movie star said;

“My mother killed my father and took all his properties, that is why I left home. When life started for me, I wanted to be like my father who was into the Pharmacy business but circumstances led me into acting.”

He explained that his mother together with his father’s driver hatched the diabolical plan to have his father killed so they could take over his possessions and they ended up shooting him in the spiritual realm.

He continued;

“I forced my mother to take my father to the hospital but she insisted she had already taken him when I got home. When I pushed further, she locked our main gate and took my father into their room and locked that door too.

I jumped out of the house to get a Doctor but upon our return, my mother never opened the gate so l asked the Doctor to leave. My father stayed indoors for several days until he died a miserable death.

What saddened me is that when my father died, he was sent to the burial grounds in the boot of a taxi. A man who had wealth and was living his life in riches was reduced to nothing.

Even providing a suit for him, my mother refused and therefore we had to buy some clothes for him”