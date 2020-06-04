3 hours ago

Kumasi Asant Kotoko defender Augustine Sefa says he was abandoned to his fate by his mother since he decided to follow his footballing passion over educctaion.

He says he had the opportunity to further his studies at the Accra Polytechnic in Mechanical Engineering but opted for football.

Due to this his mother was not on talking terms with him for about two years since he decided to pursue football than education.

According to the player it reached a point where he was not even offered food at home and his siblings had to steal food for him to survive.

"My mother didn't speak to me for two years when I chose to play football instead of pursuing a course in Mechanical Engineering at Accra Polytechnic. My siblings had to steal food for me because she won't give me food," Sefa told Opemsuo FM.

Augustine Sefa who is vice captain has been with Kotoko the last few years and has won two Ghana Premier League titles.

The diminutive defender has in the past played for Ashgold and Medeama SC.