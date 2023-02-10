2 hours ago

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has broken her silence on government’s decision to include pension funds in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

“I am over 70 years now, I am no longer government employed, my mouth has been ungagged, and I am talking, and I am saying that we have failed, and it is important that the elderly should be respected. I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong.”

The irritated former Chief Justice who joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry today, Friday, slammed the government for messing up the economy and attempting to “forcibly” include their pension funds in the debt restructuring exercise without accountability and engagement.

She described the move by the government as “sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.”

Madam Sophia Akuffo wants government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians on what led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

The 73-year-old threatened to head to court if government does not exclude pensioners from the programme.

citifmonline.com