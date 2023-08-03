3 hours ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Ishmael Addo, has shared the touching story of his mother's unwavering support during his early football career at Auroras.

The legendary Hearts of Oak striker, who won the top scorer award three times consecutively (1999, 2000, and 2001) while playing for the club, revealed the crucial role his mother played in his journey to becoming a professional footballer.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Addo opened up about how his mother, a dedicated church chorister, went above and beyond to support his football aspirations.

She selflessly contributed her church offerings and other financial means to provide transportation fare for his training sessions and matches.

“When I was with Auroras, my mum who was a chorister gives me church contributions or any form of contributions so I can use as transportation to and from training”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“So, whenever we play games on the weekend and I receive my share of the bonus, I give it back to my mum so she can replace it with the church contribution before she goes to church on Sunday which my dad was never in support.”, he added

Addo's mother's dedication to her son's football dreams was evident in her sacrifices.

Even when he received his share of the bonus from playing games on the weekend, he would give it back to her, knowing that she needed the money for her church contributions.

His father was not initially supportive of this arrangement, but Addo's mother's belief in her son's talent and determination drove her to make these sacrifices.

Ishmael Addo's story serves as a powerful testament to the support and sacrifices parents make to help their children pursue their dreams.

His success in football is undoubtedly a result of both his talent and his mother's unwavering love and support.

The story of his mother's selflessness is a heartwarming reminder of the important role parents play in shaping the lives and careers of their children.