39 minutes ago

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is confident of making a positive impact in this year's Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The Phobians would represent Ghana at Africa's topmost club competition having emerged Champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).





According to the highly experienced gaffer, he believed his current team can go out and make Ghana proud on the continental level even though he was yet to decide on whether to augment the squad with the season yet to end.





"It would be my first time playing in the CAF Champions League, so we try our maximum best to make an impact and people shouldn't underestimate my players. We might not have big names but I believe they can put out some excellent performances and I urge the media to encourage them, likewise the fans and management and we would not disappoint Ghanaians in our African campaign.





"I'm yet to decide if we should bring on board some players to augment the squad because the league is yet to end and the MTN FA Cup is still ongoing,'' he told pressmen at the team's training ground on Wednesday.





When asked about his assessment of this year's league, Boadu said:" This year's league has been very tough, every team can win anywhere unlike previously when you know the home team had a better advantage of winning a game. The 'Bring Back the Love' campaign also worked perfectly with the high level of enthusiasm among fans, players, among other stakeholders."





Hearts would finish off their campaign against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday.

GNA