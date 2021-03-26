3 hours ago

Leader of the Minority in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has asked the public to treat posters and stories pointing to the fact that he will seek to lead the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 election with contempt.

According to him, this is an agenda to cause disunity in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He indicated in a statement copied to MyNewsGh.com that his political future is in the hands of God and his focus currently is holding the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration accountable.

Also, he is focusing on ensuring that the NDC is wins power after the 2024 election.

There have been concerns about who leads the NDC in the 2024 elections after John Dramani Mahama failed to win power for the party in 2016 and 2020.

Whiles some members of the political party believe that John Dramani Mahama should be made to lead the NDC in 2024 because he is well marketed and is loved by the party the grassroot, some believe that there is supposed to be a change.

Surveys from the EIU and the EPPI have pointed to the fact that for the good of the NDC and in order to win the 2024 elections, it’s imperative that the party gets a new flagbearer in 2024.

Source: MyNewsGh