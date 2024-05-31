2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated his commitment to deepening religious tolerance in the country.

He said the nation's credentials of religious tolerance should be sustained, and, with a background of religious diversity, he was best positioned to lead on that front.

Addressing the clergy in the Volta Region as part of his regional tour, the Vice President, a practicing Muslim, spoke of his Christian influence in a large multi-religious family.

"My relationship with the church began in childhood. It is not because I entered politics. I have been close to the church long before and will continue even after I leave office," he said.

He revealed his membership in the Methodist Boys' Brigade as a youth, an organization he continues to support.

The Vice President spoke of his relationship with the Catholic Church, noting collaboration on support for lepers and other humanitarian efforts.

"I am saying all these to let you know where my heart is—helping the poor, helping the vulnerable," he said.

Scores of religious leaders attended the meeting, where the Vice President shared his vision for the nation, which included expanded agriculture, power sufficiency, and tax regime reform.

He stressed the need to formally recognize the church for its role in national development and said it would be provided with the needed support.

"I believe we need that closer relationship with the church," Dr. Bawumia said, promising the reopening of discussions on school management by the church.

The Vice President reaffirmed his strong stance against the promotion of LGBT rights in the country and reiterated his commitment to reviewing the nation's Constitution to reflect current development aspirations.

Dan Botwe, Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign, said the NPP was formed with the "strong conviction of the fear of God" and that the flagbearer ensured that fellowship with clergy preceded all engagements in the regions.

He said the relationship with the clergy would be sustained when Dr. Bawumia becomes president and should be prayed for consistently.

Rev. Seth Mawutor, Chairman of the Christian Council in the Volta Region, said the peace of the nation must be safeguarded throughout the election period and that the Council would continue to provide the needed support.

Dr. Bawumia, as part of his tour, will meet members of the Muslim community and members of the Volta Region House of Chiefs.

He will engage the youth at the Ho Technical University and head to the Oti Region.

The Vice President was accompanied on the tour by the leadership of the NPP, including the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.