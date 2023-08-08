3 hours ago

Singer Simi has revealed that her sight has been affected by pregnancy and childbirth.

In a recent interview, Simi said that she started experiencing vision problems during her pregnancy with her daughter, Adejare on 30th May 2020.

The problems worsened after she gave birth, and she eventually had to see an optician.

The optician diagnosed Simi with hyperopia, a condition in which the eye is too short for the focusing power of the lens. This can cause blurry vision, especially for distant objects.

According to her, she was initially reluctant to wear glasses, but she eventually came to accept them as a necessary part of her life.

She now wears glasses full-time, and she says that they have helped to improve her vision significantly.

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, is a famous Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress.

She started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008, titled Ogaju. She also played as one of the top judges in season 7 of the Nigerian Idol TV show in 2022.

She is known for her chart-topping hits, such as “Duduke” and “Joromi.”

Source: citifmonline