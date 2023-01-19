11 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotok have drawn their last four matches in the Ghana Premier League with the head coach blaming their poor attackers.

He says that the club's attackers are not as good compared to last season when they won the league title.

Last season Frank Mbella Etouga scored 21 goals for Kotoko as he helped them lift the league title before securing a move to Egyptian side Al Masry.

Kotoko have Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala as their top scorer this season with the attacker scoring four goals with four assists this season in the league.

The likes of Georges Rodrigues Mfegue, Stephen Amankona, Samuel Boateng, Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Isaac Oppong have failed to share the goal scoring burden.

According to the Burkinabe coach the strikers are not good enough but he will work on them.

"The current attackers at our disposal this year is not like the ones we were having last season," Zerbo said to StarTimes in post-match interview. "We're still working on (that) as something good will come out of it."

"We can't compare the last season attacking squad with this year's own. But still most of the players are there from last year and so we're working on it to revamp the attacking unit of the current squad."

The reds are now third on the league log after drawing their last four matches scoring just 16 goals in 13 matches.