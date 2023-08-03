57 minutes ago

Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known by her stage name, Wendy Shay has revealed that the reason she dropped her hit, ‘Survivor’ is because she got her heart broken.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on the Day show on Sunday, July 30, 2023, the Ghanaian singer shared that she is of the view that after going through the worst, one should be able to step out of it and “have fun”.

“I feel like after such misery, you should get out of it and have fun,” she said.

When asked if she ever experienced heartbreak, she answered in the affirmative adding that the person responsible for that state she found herself in sometime back, was no more.

She stated that “Yes I did. That is what led to and made me write ‘Survivor’. The person is dead and gone so we move. I’m having fun and looking beautiful.”

Sharing how she is right now, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker said that she is single and searching. According to her, the new guy had to meet certain criteria before they could be together.

“Right now, I’m single and searching with my eyes wide open; very picky. The person should understand the job that I am doing because it is very difficult for hard-working women to have a stable relationship because of our schedules,” she indicated.

For her, “broken heart is painful” so she advises all her fans to take good care of themselves so they don’t fall prey to that.

“Let’s live our lives while we are still here and endeavour to take good care of ourselves because ‘broken heart’ is painful,” she advised.

Shifting a little bit, she revealed that “My fans and the Shay Gang” keep her motivated in her line of work.