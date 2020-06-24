3 hours ago

Hon Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has sent a solidarity message to Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Minister of Regional Reorganization and Development, Mr. Daniel Kweku Botwe.

This was after the two Ministers were reported to be on admission at the University of Ghana (UG) Medical Centre in the capital, Accra.

According to sources available to Joy News, Daniel Kweku Botwe and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh are currently being held at the 'Red Zone', a unit where only persons with COVID-19 positive cases are kept.

The sources could not tell whether they have tested positive for Covid-19 but reiterated that the two gentlemen are on admission where only persons with full Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) can go.

Mr Botwe is said to have reported at the Hospital last Saturday, but there are conflicting reports about when Mr Opoku Prempeh went there.

Some sources said he went there on Sunday to self-isolate after being suspected of contracting the virus, while others say he reported on Monday.

The Education Minister is said to have gone back to the Centre after taking a voluntary test at the same facility and decided to self-isolate.

However, in a post on Facebook to strengthen the office holders, the opposition MP, Sam George, as he is affectionately called, said, he was with them in prayers.

"My thoughts and prayers are with my senior colleagues", he wrote.

Sam Goerge also touched on the reality of the coronavirus, thereby cautioning Ghanaians to stay safe.

"COVID-19 is real guys. Let's #staysafe please", he cautioned.